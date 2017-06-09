 
 

E3 2017: SEGA And Atlus Announce Their Lineup

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup
Sega and Atlus Declare their Series of Games for E3 2017

The E3 2017 is almost here and Sega and Atlus have declared their series of games lined up for the happening event. In a press release, the announcement was made regarding the obvious which was none other than Sonic.

Then there is Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Yakuza Kiwami. Players will be able to test their endurance skills in this gangster game.

Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces are other games on the platform. The high speeds make for interesting gameplay. 1

3 Sentinels: Aegis Rim features battleworthy scenes. Some of the Nintendo 3DS titles include the following: Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux.  

Sega’s Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces have the hedgehog in them as the chief character. Atlus’s 13 Sentinels is a local version that has a science fiction setup and beautiful painted scenes.

Finally, there will be a game across the board known as Total War: War Hammer II. This will present some extreme action and war scenes that give more bang for the buck. The storyline will especially be exciting and thrilling.  

E3 2017 will run from June 13 to June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

