Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind is going to be the novel game from the parent company that will come to the E3 2017 platform. A leaked promo poster on Snapchat showed the wonders of this game. A multiplayer beta like Halo 5 will be included in the mix too.

The leaked poster shows October 10, 2017 as release date. See the leaked poster below:

Gravemind is one of the bad guys in the game. Also the Flood consists of alien life forms that are shown to be on the rampage. From the looks of the poster, it seems that this is a game that belongs to the horror genre.

If the rumors are correct, Gravemind will have quite a few surprises up its sleeves at the E3 2017 event. The trend will be a little different from the last time and the only thing the fans can say is “It is about time!”…

Gravemind is the final intuitive game of its kind. It sparkles with wit and cleverness. The slogan of the game which declares “This place will become your Tomb!” shows that it is not a game for those possessing a delicate temperament.

You need guts and chutzpah to play this game. Whether the rumor leaked regarding this game is for real or a big fate fake remains to be seen.

Update: Frank O'Connor, development director of 343 franchise, posted a tweet that declares that the above leaked poster of Halo Gravemind is a fake. See his tweet below: