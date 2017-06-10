 
 

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online At GameStop

Posted: Jun 10 2017, 2:05am CDT

 

GameStop offers three new Nintendo Switch bundles including an ARMS bundle.

GameStop has released three new Nintendo Switch bundles. GameStop is again the only online store taking orders for the Nintendo Switch. The new Switch bundles include for the first time a Switch console bundled with the upcoming ARMS game.

While its great news to get the new ARMS game within a Switch bundle, the shipping timeframe of the three new Switch bundles offered on gamestop.com is disappointing. GameStop ships the bundles by June 30. ARMS will though already be released on June 16. Ordering GameStop's bundle require patience, but give peace of mind. 

Finding and buying a Switch in stores or at other online retailers requires effort. Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers, making the hunt for a Switch easier.

We do expect more Nintendo Switch consoles to be reaching retailers during next week. Nintendo has slowed supply over the past two weeks to supply retailers during E3 2017 and the ARMS launch. Target is making the start with a Nintendo Switch sale on Sunday.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Snipperclips Bundle on sale for $399.99 includes the Nintendo Switch console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and the Power Kit AC-Adapter for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Starter Bundle, selling for $399.99, includes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and the Power Kit AC-Adapter for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle, priced at $469.99, includes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), Power Kit AC-Adapter for the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. 

All three bundles are reasonable offers, but the $399.99 Switch bundles keep it focused on the essentials and have almost no fluff. Another way to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

