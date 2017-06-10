Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. Customers ordering a Switch at GameStop need to bring a lot of patience. The new bundles ship by June 30. GameStop is though the only retailer offering the Switch for purchase online.

The reason for the low Switch supply in the past days is the upcoming E3 2017 video game conference and the release of Arms on June 16. Target is going to offer the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stores this weekend. The Nintendo Switch console is advertised in the Target weekly ad for Sunday. We already see the Switch arriving at over 650 of Target stores on Saturday. Shoppers are advices to already visit Target stores Saturday morning and not wait until Sunday.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have remained flat.

Read the reseller offers carefully and check the feedback. Some low priced offers have shipping dates in July. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch the last time three weeks ago. Only Prime members got access to the Nintendo Switch stock. When the next Switch sale on Amazon takes place is not known. Use our new Tracker app to get notified when the Switch is in stock at Amazon or other major online retailer. The app is set and forget. When there is a Switch in stock you will receive a notification in real-time on your iPhone or Android phone.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future, but there will be more availability in the week starting June 12. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles world-wide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to April 27, the Mario company sold 2.74 million Switch consoles.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

When is Nintendo Switch in stock online again?

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. This means the next big wave of new Switch consoles comes next week for the release of ARMS. Besides the ARMS release, the big video game trade show E3 is taking place.

The Nintendo Switch will likely be offered in special bundles in time for the Holidays. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle has already surfaced in Russia. Because of the incredible demand for the Switch console, the monetary savings on these bundles will be limited. Usually bundles offer a way for consumers to get a free game. Nintendo can afford to just offer some savings, unless the demand is slowing down. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

We developed the The Tracker app to make finding stock of rare products online as easy and stress free as possible.

At the moment we detect the Nintendo Switch console in stock at major online retailers, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from buying a Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Nintendo Switch is in stock this weekend at Target stores. The Switch is advertised in Target's weekly ad valid starting Sunday, but the Switch is already in stock at over 650 Target stores on Saturday.

The Switch is also available in 850 Walmart stores, 41 GameStop locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (2:30pm ET). Number of reported stores contineus dropping, indicating that no new inventory is arriving.

The Nintendo flagship store in New York said on April 28 in a tweet to have the Nintendo Switch in stock each morning. People in New York or visitors can give this purchase option a try.

Social media posts from people who visited the flagship store confirm the availability of the Switch at the Nintendo store in New York. Some even report that they saw the Switch still on the shelves late afternoon. The Nintendo store is apparently consistently stocking the Switch each day.

This week two new Switch games are released. The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.