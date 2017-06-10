 
 

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings For Members Ahead Of E3 2017

Posted: Jun 10 2017, 3:28am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The GameStop Pro Day sale is today, Saturday June 10th.

Just ahead of E3 2017, GameStop offers a big sale for for GameStop Power Up Rewards Pro Members. The GameStop Power Up Rewards Pro Day offers over $1,700 in savings.

The deals include free Bloodborne with purchase of Nioh, Mortal Kombat XL for Xbox One and PS4 only $19.99, Prey for Xbox One and PS4 only $39.99, Titanfall 2 for Xbox One and PS4 only $19.99, Overwatch for Xbox One and PS4 only $29.99, and Battlefield One for Xbox One and PS4 only $29.99.

Members can also save on all collectibles, with a buy 1 get 1 50% off deal. NBA 2k17 for Xbox One and PS4 only $19.99, Halo Wars 2 for Xbox One and PS4 only $24.99, and save $60 on the Yeti Blackout Microphone Watch Dogs 2 Bundle.

Select Nintendo Switch games are off up to $20. The Switch games on sale include Lego City Undercover, Just Dance and Bomberman. Find all video game deals on gamestop.com.

GameStop is also offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.comCustomers ordering a Switch at GameStop need to bring a lot of patience. The new bundles ship by June 30. GameStop is though the only retailer offering the Switch for purchase online.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. 

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

