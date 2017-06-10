GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

Just ahead of E3 2017, GameStop offers a big sale for for GameStop Power Up Rewards Pro Members. The GameStop Power Up Rewards Pro Day offers over $1,700 in savings.

The deals include free Bloodborne with purchase of Nioh, Mortal Kombat XL for Xbox One and PS4 only $19.99, Prey for Xbox One and PS4 only $39.99, Titanfall 2 for Xbox One and PS4 only $19.99, Overwatch for Xbox One and PS4 only $29.99, and Battlefield One for Xbox One and PS4 only $29.99.

Members can also save on all collectibles, with a buy 1 get 1 50% off deal. NBA 2k17 for Xbox One and PS4 only $19.99, Halo Wars 2 for Xbox One and PS4 only $24.99, and save $60 on the Yeti Blackout Microphone Watch Dogs 2 Bundle.

Select Nintendo Switch games are off up to $20. The Switch games on sale include Lego City Undercover, Just Dance and Bomberman. Find all video game deals on gamestop.com.

GameStop is also offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. Customers ordering a Switch at GameStop need to bring a lot of patience. The new bundles ship by June 30. GameStop is though the only retailer offering the Switch for purchase online.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.