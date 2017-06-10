Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo has a huge momentum going into E3 2017, kicking off June 13. Microsoft and Sony have to hype up E3 to their fans, while Nintendo's Switch owners are already fired up since weeks. The March launch of the Nintendo Switch was a big gamble, but paid off for the Japanese video game maker in a big way.

The E3 2017 is expected to bring several Nintendo Switch game announcements that will bolster the 2017 game line-up for the new console. Nintendo Switch games confirmed for E3 2017 include ARMS, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, FIFA, Pokken DX and Dragon Quest XI.

Nintendo and game developers are expected to reveal details of Mario + Rabbids, Xenoblade 2, Fire Emblem Warriors, Super Smash Brothers. Other Switch games rumored to make a debut at the E3 2017 include Animal Crossing and Pikmin.

The Nintendo activities at E3 2017 kick off with the Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 video presentation, featuring a closer look at the Super Mario Odyssey game and new details for Nintendo Switch games launching this year. The Nintendo E3 2017 spotlight will be broadcasted online on June 13 at 9am PST.

The E3 2017 is bringing new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. Target is selling the Nintendo Switch this weekend in stores.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.