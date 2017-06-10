 
 

Nintendo Switch Games Coming To E3 2017

Posted: Jun 10 2017, 4:21am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nintendo
 

The E3 2017 brings new Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo has a huge momentum going into E3 2017, kicking off June 13. Microsoft and Sony have to hype up E3 to their fans, while Nintendo's Switch owners are already fired up since weeks. The March launch of the Nintendo Switch was a big gamble, but paid off for the Japanese video game maker in a big way.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

The E3 2017 is expected to bring several Nintendo Switch game announcements that will bolster the 2017 game line-up for the new console. Nintendo Switch games confirmed for E3 2017 include ARMS, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, FIFA, Pokken DX and Dragon Quest XI.

Nintendo and game developers are expected to reveal details of Mario + Rabbids, Xenoblade 2, Fire Emblem Warriors, Super Smash Brothers. Other Switch games rumored to make a debut at the E3 2017 include Animal Crossing and Pikmin. 

The Nintendo activities at E3 2017 kick off with the Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 video presentation, featuring a closer look at the Super Mario Odyssey game and new details for Nintendo Switch games launching this year. The Nintendo E3 2017 spotlight will be broadcasted online on June 13 at 9am PST.

The E3 2017 is bringing new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.comTarget is selling the Nintendo Switch this weekend in stores.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. 

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-10 04:20:43am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Snipperclips Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

20 hours ago, 7:26am CDT

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

21 hours ago, 6:57am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

22 hours ago, 5:42am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA

E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA

1 day ago, 3:27am CDT

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

53 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

1 hour ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

1 hour ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

2 hours ago

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

21 hours ago, 6:33am CDT

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

22 hours ago, 5:25am CDT

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

1 day ago, 6:53pm CDT

AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

1 day ago, 2:41pm CDT

E3 2017 Rumors

E3 2017 Rumors

1 day ago, 1:16pm CDT

Coolest Nintendo Games of E3 2017

Coolest Nintendo Games of E3 2017

1 day ago, 10:57am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

20 hours ago, 7:26am CDT

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

21 hours ago, 6:57am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

22 hours ago, 5:42am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA

E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA

1 day ago, 3:27am CDT

More E3 Stories




Latest News

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

53 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

1 hour ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

1 hour ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook