Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day is suprisingly a huge sales day for shoes. Amazon sold a staggering 1 million pairs of shoes on Prime Day last year.

In the announced Prime Day deals list, Amazon only mentioned two shoe deals, but these deals packed a punch. Prime day deals included 30% off shoes and up to 60% off athletic shoes. Sneaker heads and fashion victims alike found deals on shoes on Prime Day last year.

We expect Amazon and its market place partners to offer deep discounts on shoes and sneakers on Amazon Prime Day 2017, as the category proofed to be extremely popular.

Amazon's current shoe deals and markdowns can be found on this page on amazon.com. The bestsellers in the shoe isle on amazon.com are Crocs, Yoga Sling flip-flops and the ASICS Men's GEL Venture 5 Trail Running Shoe.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.