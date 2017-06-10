Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

The Amazon Prime Day deals on shoes are extremely popular.
Amazon Prime Day is suprisingly a huge sales day for shoes. Amazon sold a staggering 1 million pairs of shoes on Prime Day last year.
In the announced Prime Day deals list, Amazon only mentioned two shoe deals, but these deals packed a punch. Prime day deals included 30% off shoes and up to 60% off athletic shoes. Sneaker heads and fashion victims alike found deals on shoes on Prime Day last year.
We expect Amazon and its market place partners to offer deep discounts on shoes and sneakers on Amazon Prime Day 2017, as the category proofed to be extremely popular.
Amazon's current shoe deals and markdowns can be found on this page on amazon.com. The bestsellers in the shoe isle on amazon.com are Crocs, Yoga Sling flip-flops and the ASICS Men's GEL Venture 5 Trail Running Shoe.
Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals will be tracked online in real-time. For the most in demand deals notifications will be issued, so shoppers are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.
Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.
The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.
The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.
At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode.
Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.
To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.
For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime.