Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

To participate in the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale, shoppers need to be a member of the Amazon Prime service. The membership is more accessible than ever ahead of Prime Day. Besides the regular priced Prime membership, Amazon introduced new reduced pricing for customers on government assistance programs. This new Prime tier comes in addition for the Prime membership discount for students.

The Amazon Prime membership is regular price of $99 per year offering a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. The Prime membership monthly payment plan costs $10.99 per month. The annual payment of the Prime membership saves $30. Choosing the monthly plan only makes sense when customers require Prime membership for a few month at a time. Customers can opt to There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.

Amazon introduced a new Prime membership discount for customers participating in a growing list of government assistance programs. Customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card qualify for the discounted membership. Membership includes Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and unlimited fast, free shipping for $5.99 per month for one year, with the ability to cancel anytime.

Customers will need to qualify with a valid EBT card. An EBT card is commonly used to disburse funds for several government assistance programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC). EBT cannot be used to pay for membership.

Customers can qualify every 12 months up to 4 times. Amazon will add other ways to qualify in the future for customers participating in government assistance programs that do not utilize EBT. To find out more about the discounted Prime membership and to get a free 30-day trial, customers can visit this page on amazon.com.

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. The Prime membership for student comes down to $49.50 per year. Members can cancel anytime.

Deal hunters who are not yet an Amazon Prime member can time their free 30-day trial to cover the Prime Day 2017 sale. Prime Day 2017 is expected to be on July 11.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.