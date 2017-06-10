 
 

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

Posted: Jun 10 2017, 8:49am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today
 

The E3 2017 video game show launches with the EA media event on Saturday, June 10.

Video game fans can enjoy the first E3 2017 press conference today. EA's E3 2017 media event kicks off the series of media events at noon Pacific. The EA E3 2017 press conference will be streamed live on EA's Youtube and Twitch channels.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The 90 minute long EA Play 2017 event will feature at least the following 6 new games published by EA. 

Star Wars Battlefront II – Featuring all Star Wars eras, a single player campaign and epic scale multiplayer battles, Star Wars Battlefront II will bring the most robust Star Wars game to date. The game is being developed in partnership by three powerhouse studios: DICE, Motive Studios and Criterion Games, each with a rich background of creating award-winning games.

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 – Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the world’s game. EA will also present FIFA for the Nintendo Switch. The Switch FIFA 18 is less advanced than for the other platforms.

Madden NFL 18 – With Frostbite, the spectacle of NFL gameday comes alive delivering photorealistic players, crowds and stadiums, and introduces an all-new mode to the Madden NFL franchise.

NBA LIVE 18 – Delivering gameplay innovations and a brand-new way to play with ‘The One’, NBA LIVE returns with an experience completely centered around a player’s individual journey.

Need for Speed Payback – This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It’s blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback, it’s about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy.

Battlefield 1 – It's a Summer of Battlefield including the entry of the Russian Army and the biggest front of WW1 in Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar. Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago and fight in the snow-covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass.

EA announced to also have several surprises in store fo the E3 show. The most popular E3 press events are hosted by the video game hardware makers Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Nintendo comes into E3 with a big hype from the successful Nintendo Switch launch in March. Microsoft and Sony will have to bring their A game to the E3 to gain attention. Find below the schedule of the major E3 2017 press conferences.

E3 2017 Press Conferences

Microsoft E3 2017: Sunday, June 10, 2pm PDT

Sony E3 2017: Monday, June 12, 6pm PDT

Nintendo E3 2017: Tuesday, June 13, 9am PDT

To celebrate summer and E3, I4U News is giving away a $500 Nintendo Switch bundle. Read the latest E3 2017 news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-10 08:45:21am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Snipperclips Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

4 hours ago

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

1 day ago, 7:26am CDT

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

1 day ago, 6:57am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

1 day ago, 5:42am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

4 hours ago

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

5 hours ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

6 hours ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

6 hours ago

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

1 day ago, 6:33am CDT

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

1 day ago, 5:25am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA

E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA

1 day ago, 3:27am CDT

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

1 day ago, 6:53pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

4 hours ago

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

1 day ago, 7:26am CDT

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

1 day ago, 6:57am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

1 day ago, 5:42am CDT

More E3 Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

4 hours ago

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

5 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook