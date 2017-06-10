E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

Video game fans can enjoy the first E3 2017 press conference today. EA's E3 2017 media event kicks off the series of media events at noon Pacific. The EA E3 2017 press conference will be streamed live on EA's Youtube and Twitch channels.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The 90 minute long EA Play 2017 event will feature at least the following 6 new games published by EA.

Star Wars Battlefront II – Featuring all Star Wars eras, a single player campaign and epic scale multiplayer battles, Star Wars Battlefront II will bring the most robust Star Wars game to date. The game is being developed in partnership by three powerhouse studios: DICE, Motive Studios and Criterion Games, each with a rich background of creating award-winning games.

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 – Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the world’s game. EA will also present FIFA for the Nintendo Switch. The Switch FIFA 18 is less advanced than for the other platforms.

Madden NFL 18 – With Frostbite, the spectacle of NFL gameday comes alive delivering photorealistic players, crowds and stadiums, and introduces an all-new mode to the Madden NFL franchise.

NBA LIVE 18 – Delivering gameplay innovations and a brand-new way to play with ‘The One’, NBA LIVE returns with an experience completely centered around a player’s individual journey.

Need for Speed Payback – This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It’s blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback, it’s about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy.

Battlefield 1 – It's a Summer of Battlefield including the entry of the Russian Army and the biggest front of WW1 in Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar. Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago and fight in the snow-covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass.

EA announced to also have several surprises in store fo the E3 show. The most popular E3 press events are hosted by the video game hardware makers Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Nintendo comes into E3 with a big hype from the successful Nintendo Switch launch in March. Microsoft and Sony will have to bring their A game to the E3 to gain attention. Find below the schedule of the major E3 2017 press conferences.

E3 2017 Press Conferences

Microsoft E3 2017: Sunday, June 10, 2pm PDT

Sony E3 2017: Monday, June 12, 6pm PDT

Nintendo E3 2017: Tuesday, June 13, 9am PDT

To celebrate summer and E3, I4U News is giving away a $500 Nintendo Switch bundle. Read the latest E3 2017 news.