Assassin's Creed Origins Leaks Ahead Of Ubisoft's E3 2017 Media Event

The Ubisoft E3 2017 press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 12 at 1pm PDT. Ubisoft's E3 2017 game line-up includes Assassin's Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Mario & Rabbids for the Nintendo Switch. The new Assassin's Creed game is though where the most attention is aimed at.

Ubisoft has not announced any details yet about Assassin's Creed: Origins. There have been already small leaks, but now many details of Assassin's Creed: Origins surfaced through an early copy of the magazine Gameinformer.

Assassin's Creed: Origins will be set in Egypt and will be released on October 27 in multiple packages. The new game engine, optimized for Xbox Scorpio features a more dynamic world that allows gamers to ride camels, swim underwater and use animals to attack other animals.

The new hero is called Bayek. The character starts out as some sort of sheriff. He can use a shield to deflect arrows, and can pick up enemy arrows stuck to his shield. The new Assassin's Creed game comes with a new AI engine and fighting system. This thread on Neogaf has the leaked details from the Gameinformer magazine.

The E3 2017 kicks off today with the EA press conference. The most popular E3 press events are hosted by the video game hardware makers Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Nintendo comes into E3 with a big hype from the successful Nintendo Switch launch in March. Microsoft and Sony will have to bring their A game to the E3 to gain attention. Find below the schedule of the major E3 2017 press conferences.

E3 2017 Press Conferences

Microsoft E3 2017: Sunday, June 10, 2pm PDT

Sony E3 2017: Monday, June 12, 6pm PDT

Nintendo E3 2017: Tuesday, June 13, 9am PDT

