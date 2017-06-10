 
 

Assassin's Creed Origins Leaks Ahead Of Ubisoft's E3 2017 Media Event

Posted: Jun 10 2017, 9:32am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft&#039;s E3 2017 Media Event
Credit: Ubisoft
 

The most anticipated new game from Ubisoft is the next Assassin's Creed.

The Ubisoft E3 2017 press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 12 at 1pm PDT. Ubisoft's E3 2017 game line-up includes Assassin's Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Mario & Rabbids for the Nintendo Switch. The new Assassin's Creed game is though where the most attention is aimed at.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Ubisoft has not announced any details yet about Assassin's Creed: Origins. There have been already small leaks, but now many details of Assassin's Creed: Origins surfaced through an early copy of the magazine Gameinformer. 

Assassin's Creed: Origins will be set in Egypt and will be released on October 27 in multiple packages. The new game engine, optimized for Xbox Scorpio features a more dynamic world that allows gamers to ride camels, swim underwater and use animals to attack other animals.

The new hero is called Bayek. The character starts out as some sort of sheriff. He can use a shield to deflect arrows, and can pick up enemy arrows stuck to his shield. The new Assassin's Creed game comes with a new AI engine and fighting system. This thread on Neogaf has the leaked details from the Gameinformer magazine.

The E3 2017 kicks off today with the EA press conference. The most popular E3 press events are hosted by the video game hardware makers Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Nintendo comes into E3 with a big hype from the successful Nintendo Switch launch in March. Microsoft and Sony will have to bring their A game to the E3 to gain attention. Find below the schedule of the major E3 2017 press conferences.

E3 2017 Press Conferences

Microsoft E3 2017: Sunday, June 10, 2pm PDT

Sony E3 2017: Monday, June 12, 6pm PDT

Nintendo E3 2017: Tuesday, June 13, 9am PDT

To celebrate summer and E3, I4U News is giving away a $500 Nintendo Switch bundle. Read the latest E3 2017 news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-10 10:30:42am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Snipperclips Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

6 hours ago

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

1 day ago, 7:26am CDT

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

1 day ago, 6:57am CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

36 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

5 hours ago

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

7 hours ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

7 hours ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

8 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

8 hours ago

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

1 day ago, 6:33am CDT

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

1 day ago, 5:42am CDT

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

1 day ago, 5:25am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

6 hours ago

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

1 day ago, 7:26am CDT

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

E3 2017: SEGA and Atlus Announce Their Lineup

1 day ago, 6:57am CDT

More E3 Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

36 minutes ago

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

5 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook