Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

As reported last week, Target advertises the Nintendo Switch in the new weekly ad, valid starting Sunday. The Nintendo Switch is though already in stock at over 1,000 Target stores. This is more than half of the 1,800 stores the retailer operates in the United States.

iStockNow marked 1,065 Target stores as of 11am ET to have the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock. Target is not selling and not even listing the Nintendo Switch online at target.com. Customers must visit their local store to purchases a Switch.

The E3 2017 is bringing new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.