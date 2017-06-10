Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Super Mario Odyssey is going to be huge Nintendo Switch game. The Mario game is set for a Holiday 2017 release. A source at GameStop told GoNintendo that the actual release date for Super Mario Odyssey is November 17. Amazon is offering the game for pre-order for $47.99. To get the low price customers need to be a Prime member.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario embarks on a new journey through unknown worlds, running and jumping through huge 3D worlds in the first sandbox-style Mario game since Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. Gamers sail between expansive worlds aboard an airship and perform all-new actions, such as throwing Mario's cap.

Nintendo released a trailer for Super Mario Odyssey earlier this year. Watch it at the end of this report. Nintendo will reveal more details about the game at the E3 on June 13.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information, new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. Target has restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stores.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.