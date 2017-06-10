 
 

E3 2017 Video Game Deals On Amazon Spotted

Posted: Jun 10 2017, 12:12pm CDT | by , Updated: Jun 10 2017, 12:56pm CDT, in News | E3

 

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted
 

It's video game week. The E3 2017 kicks off with the first press event today. Retailer jump on the E3 train with deals on video games.

The E3 2017 is officially starting on June 13, but the first press conference is already today. EA will unveil new games at noon Pacific as first company. Retailers are also on hand with deals on video games today. As reported earlier, GameStop is hosting the Pro Day sale.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

Amazon is offering big discounts on Horizon Zero Dawn and Nioh for the Sony Playstation 4. Both games are on sale with a $20 discount on amazon.com today only. Horizon Zero Dawn is the best-selling video game on amazon right now.

The new gold Sony PS4 1TB console is in stock on amazon.com and sells for the low $249 price. The fitting gold DualShow 4 Wireless controller is also on sale for a low $39.99.

Amazon also features a deal today for PC gamers. The Pictek 104 Keys Anti-ghosting Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is off 50% on amazon.com, selling for $54.99. We expect Amazon to offer more video game deals than ever before on Amazon Prime Day 2017 next month, driven by the hype around the Nintendo Switch this summer.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.comTarget has restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stores and will have many deals on video games starting Sunday. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-10 12:56:20pm

Offers

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Snipperclips Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

1 hour ago

Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft&#039;s E3 2017 Media Event

Assassin's Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft's E3 2017 Media Event

3 hours ago

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

8 hours ago

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

5 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

6 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

8 hours ago

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

9 hours ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

10 hours ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

10 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

10 hours ago

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

1 day ago, 7:26am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

1 hour ago

Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft&#039;s E3 2017 Media Event

Assassin's Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft's E3 2017 Media Event

3 hours ago

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

8 hours ago

More E3 Stories




Latest News

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

5 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

1 hour ago

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook