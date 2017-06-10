E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

The E3 2017 is officially starting on June 13, but the first press conference is already today. EA will unveil new games at noon Pacific as first company. Retailers are also on hand with deals on video games today. As reported earlier, GameStop is hosting the Pro Day sale.

Amazon is offering big discounts on Horizon Zero Dawn and Nioh for the Sony Playstation 4. Both games are on sale with a $20 discount on amazon.com today only. Horizon Zero Dawn is the best-selling video game on amazon right now.

The new gold Sony PS4 1TB console is in stock on amazon.com and sells for the low $249 price. The fitting gold DualShow 4 Wireless controller is also on sale for a low $39.99.

Amazon also features a deal today for PC gamers. The Pictek 104 Keys Anti-ghosting Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is off 50% on amazon.com, selling for $54.99. We expect Amazon to offer more video game deals than ever before on Amazon Prime Day 2017 next month, driven by the hype around the Nintendo Switch this summer.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. Target has restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stores and will have many deals on video games starting Sunday.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%.