Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond had a huge car crash today in Switzerland, filming for the second season of Amazon's The Grand Tour. The presenter was driving a Rimac Concept One electric supercar on the Hemburg Hill Climb. He was able to get out of the crashed car before it burst into flames.

According to a statement released by The Grand Tour producers, he only suffered a fracture to his knee. Hammond has been flown to a hospital for further treatment.

Considering the photos of the completely destroyed Rimac Concept One, Hammond got lucky to get out of this crash alive. Young Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac will be relieved that this crash did not end in a deadly disaster. The cause of the crash are still unknown and are under investigation. The photos released of the destroyed Rimac show that the car rolled down a hill.

We might have to wait until October, when the second season of The Grand Tour will be released on Amazon Prime to find out what happened. Good to know that Jeremy Clarkson and James May will be able to make jokes about today's crash this fall.

Jeremy Clarkson reacted on Twitter: "It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK."

The $1 million Rimac Concept One has four electric motors with a maximum power of 1088PS (800kW). The battery pack is massive, delivering 1 Mega Watt of power with 8,450 battery cells. The battery is also able to absorb 400kW during braking. The electric supercar goes from 0 to 100km/h in 2.6s. The hand-made car is using a high-tech All Wheel Torque Vectoring system to get the power onto the street. The All Wheel Torque Vectoring system has been put to the test at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race and in 2015 the Rimac beat all combustion engine powered cars.