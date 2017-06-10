 
 

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed In Rimac Supercar During Filming For The Grand Tour

Posted: Jun 10 2017, 12:50pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour
Credit: The Grand Tour
 

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond survived devastating car crash.

The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond had a huge car crash today in Switzerland, filming for the second season of Amazon's The Grand Tour. The presenter was driving a Rimac Concept One electric supercar on the Hemburg Hill Climb. He was able to get out of the crashed car before it burst into flames.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

According to a statement released by The Grand Tour producers, he only suffered a fracture to his knee. Hammond has been flown to a hospital for further treatment. 

Considering the photos of the completely destroyed Rimac Concept One, Hammond got lucky to get out of this crash alive. Young Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac will be relieved that this crash did not end in a deadly disaster. The cause of the crash are still unknown and are under investigation. The photos released of the destroyed Rimac show that the car rolled down a hill.

We might have to wait until October, when the second season of The Grand Tour will be released on Amazon Prime to find out what happened. Good to know that Jeremy Clarkson and James May will be able to make jokes about today's crash this fall.

Jeremy Clarkson reacted on Twitter: "It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK."

The $1 million Rimac Concept One has four electric motors with a maximum power of 1088PS (800kW). The battery pack is massive, delivering 1 Mega Watt of power with 8,450 battery cells. The battery is also able to absorb 400kW during braking. The electric supercar goes from 0 to 100km/h in 2.6s. The hand-made car is using a high-tech All Wheel Torque Vectoring system to get the power onto the street. The All Wheel Torque Vectoring system has been put to the test at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race and in 2015 the Rimac beat all combustion engine powered cars.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

2 hours ago

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

9 hours ago

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

38 minutes ago

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

1 hour ago

Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft&#039;s E3 2017 Media Event

Assassin's Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft's E3 2017 Media Event

3 hours ago

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

6 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

8 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

Nintendo Switch Games Coming to E3 2017

8 hours ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

10 hours ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

10 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

10 hours ago

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

Halo Gravemind Coming to E3 2017

1 day ago, 7:26am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

2 hours ago

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

GameStop Pro Day Offers Savings for Members ahead of E3 2017

9 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

38 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

1 hour ago

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook