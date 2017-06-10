Xbox One S will be $50 off ahead of E3 2017

The E3 2017 is triggering plenty of video game deals. Now Microsoft joins into the game and announced a $50 discount on the Xbox One S starting tomorrow, June 11.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The Xbox One S deal is timed with the Microsoft E3 2017 presentation taking place at 2pm PDT tomorrow. Microsoft's E3 press event will be focusing on the new powerful Xbox Scorpio.

We expect the $50 discount to be available at all retailers carrying the Xbox One S including amazon.com. The discount is likely a direct reaction to the $50 discount Sony offers on the new gold PlayStation 4 1TB.

The new gold Sony PS4 1TB console is in stock on amazon.com and sells for the low $249 price ($50 off). The fitting gold DualShow 4 Wireless controller is also on sale for a low $39.99.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering three new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. Target has restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stores and will have many deals on video games starting Sunday.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com. We expect Amazon to offer more video game deals than ever before on Amazon Prime Day 2017 next month, driven by the hype around the Nintendo Switch this summer.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%.