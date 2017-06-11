 
 

FIFA 18 For Nintendo Switch Better Than Expected

Posted: Jun 11 2017, 2:12am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

FIFA 18 debuts on Nintendo Console with Ultimate Team, new modes, optimized controls and gameplay.

EA announced the details of FIFA 18 for the Nintendo Switch at the E3 2017. Fans of the franchise have braced themselves for a disappointment, but EA surprised with better features than expected. FIFA 18 on the Switch only misses The Journey story mode and support for the Frostbite engine.

FIFA 18 for the Switch features FIFA Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Kick Off and Local Seasons, making it the deepest portable game ever to be introduced by EA SPORTS FIFA. Ultimate Team fans will get to participate in beloved features like Squad Building Challenges, Online and Offline Seasons, Tournaments, and Draft. Players will enjoy live campaigns connected to the narrative of the football season, the Transfer Market, and more Ultimate Team features that will be revealed very soon.

FIFA 18 for Switch

“FIFA 18 on Nintendo Switch is the best FIFA you can take with you anywhere, play anytime and with anyone,” said Producer, Andrei Lăzărescu. “We’re delivering the immersive and authentic experience that fans expect from FIFA, while leveraging innovative ways to play both at home and on the go with Nintendo Switch.”

The game takes advantage of the console’s unique portability, allowing players to enjoy the game in docked (1080p), handheld or tabletop mode (720p), and utilizing local multiplayer connection for Local Seasons. Multiple control schemes are also featured, so whether you prefer to play handheld, dual Joy-Con, single Joy-Con or Pro Controller, there’s an option to fit your playstyle.

The game delivers the most technologically-advanced portable FIFA experience ever, outputting 1080p resolution when docked and 720p on handheld. Players are the most realistic they’ve ever been due to new Physically Based Player Rendering, and immersive, 3D environments that bring the pitch to life.

In addition to unique control and gameplay features, as well as a robust FIFA Ultimate Team, players can participate in Local Seasons across two Switch consoles, as well as Kick-Off mode, Career, Online Seasons, Tournaments, Women’s International Cup and Skill Games.

FIFA 18 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on September 29 for Nintendo Switch. FIFA 18 is set to be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games of 2017, especially in Europe.

