49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

Samsung unveiled the ultra-wide 49-inch Samsung CHG90 display and the 27- and 32-inch CHG70 monitors aimed at PC gamers in time for E3 2017. The 49-inch Samsung CHG90 (LC49HG90DMNXZA) is now available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $1,499.

The Samsung CHG90 and CHG70 QLED monitors feature High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture enhancement technology typically reserved for televisions and large-format displays. When combined with quantum dot composition, this HDR integration produces a realistic, detailed, and colorful presentation that showcases games exactly as developers intended, dramatically improving picture quality and gameplay with crisper colors and sharper contrast.

“Gamers want to feel completely immersed when they play, and our new monitors provide the most stunning visuals to deliver the ultimate gaming experience,” said Andrew Sivori, VP, Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “These QLED gaming monitors represent the future of gaming for both casual and dedicated players alike, and we’re confident that our innovative design and state-of-the-art features will enhance the entire gaming arena.”

The new monitors all leverage Samsung’s revolutionary QLED Quantum Dot technology, first made available in the new QLED TV lineup launched at CES 2017. This technology delivers a new metal core and supports 125 percent of the sRGB color space and 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, for an exceptionally wide range of accurate color reproduction — especially dark reds and greens — that stay crisp and clear even in bright light. From gaming to web browsing to document work, content comes alive on the screen.

To enhance gameplay visuals further, the CHG70 joins the CHG90 as the industry’s first gaming monitors to feature AMD’s new Radeon FreeSync 2 technology. This frontline functionality combines smooth, stutter- and tear-free gaming with low-latency, high-brightness, high-contrast visuals, as well as excellent black levels and support for a wide color gamut to showcase HDR content with twice the perceivable brightness and color of that offered by the sRGB standard. As a result, gamers can enjoy a smooth, plug-and-play, low-latency HDR gaming experience without having to frequently readjust software or monitor settings.

“We’re incredibly proud how far Radeon FreeSync technology has come in the past two years, with well over 150 displays now shipping in the market,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, gaming, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD. “We applaud Samsung for launching the first FreeSync 2-capable displays, these gorgeous monitors should be on every enthusiast gamers’ must-have list.”

Beyond HDR technology, the Samsung CHG90 sets the new visual standard for gaming displays by projecting a sharp 32:9 aspect ratio and 3,840x1,080 double full HD (DFHD) resolution across an ultra-wide, 49-inch screen. This unique combination helps deliver game scenes in their entirety, with deeper blacks, brighter whites, and more vivid colors. The CHG90 also boasts a rapid 1ms response time, 144hz screen refresh rate, and advanced, four-channel scanning technology to deter motion blur throughout the entire screen, making the monitor ideal for first-person shooting, racing, flight simulation, and action-heavy games.

Samsung’s CHG90 extends the playing field for virtual competitors, with its 49-inch design representing the widest gaming monitor available. The monitor delivers a dramatic 1,800R curvature and an ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, ensuring that content is clearly visible from nearly any location within a given space. As a result, gamers no longer need to worry about the logistics, expenses, and bezel interference that occur when combining multiple smaller monitors together for an expanded view.

The new CHG90 monitor includes a height adjustable stand (HAS), allowing flexible height adjustment for improved viewing comfort. Designed for the most demanding games, the CHG70 monitor goes a step further with a dual-hinge stand that provides users more precise control over how the display panel is positioned.

In addition to Game Mode, a feature that optimizes image setting for playing games when connected to a PC or a game console, each of the new monitors include a game OSD dashboard, designed to blend seamlessly into game interfaces.

The 49-inch Samsung CHG90 (LC49HG90DMNXZA) is now available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $1,499. The CHG90 will ship on June 30. The 32-inch Samsung CHG70 is available for pre-order exclusively on Newegg.com for $699, and the 27-inch display is available for pre-order on Samsung.com for $599.

Attendees of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 next week will get an early look at the 32-inch CHG70 display at the Ubisoft Booth 1623. Read the latest E3 2017 announcements.