 
 

Xbox One S Deals Are Live Now Ahead Of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event

Posted: Jun 11 2017, 3:14am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Xbox One S Deals are Live Now ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event
 

Microsoft cuts the price of the Xbox One S by $50 ahead of the Xbox Scorpio reveal.

Microsoft announced yesterday a sale on the Xbox One S. Select Xbox One S bundles are discounted by $50 on the Microsoft online store. This discount brings down the price of the Xbox One S 500GB bundles to $249.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

This Xbox One S sale is on five Xbox One S bundles and is only available for a limited time. The Xbox One S 1TB  FIFA 17 Bundle and Xbox One S 1TB Halo Wars 2 Bundle are selling for $299 instead of $349.

The Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle, Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle and Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Bundles are on sale for $249 instead of $299. Microsoft also throws in the game The Crew with each purchase of the Xbox One S bundles.

The $50 discount on the Xbox One S is apparently only available on the Microsoft online store. Amazon is not offering this discount, but has other deals on the Xbox One S consoles.

Besides the E3 announcement that is supposed to bring all details about the new Xbox Scorpio, another reason for the price cut is Sony's deal on the newly released gold PS4 console. The new gold Sony PS4 1TB console is in stock on amazon.com and sells for the low $249 price ($50 off). The fitting gold DualShow 4 Wireless controller is also on sale for a low $39.99.

Read the latest E3 2017 announcements.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

31 minutes ago

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

2 hours ago

Xbox One S will be $50 off ahead of E3 2017

Xbox One S will be $50 off ahead of E3 2017

15 hours ago, 1:04pm CDT

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

16 hours ago, 12:12pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

49 minutes ago

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

2 hours ago

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

15 hours ago, 12:50pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Horipad Is Available for Pre-order

16 hours ago, 11:28am CDT

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

16 hours ago, 11:16am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 10

17 hours ago, 10:49am CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,000 Target Stores

18 hours ago, 9:57am CDT

Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft&#039;s E3 2017 Media Event

Assassin's Creed Origins Leaks ahead of Ubisoft's E3 2017 Media Event

18 hours ago, 9:32am CDT

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

E3 2017 Press Events Kick Off Today

19 hours ago, 8:49am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

21 hours ago, 6:47am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

31 minutes ago

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

2 hours ago

Xbox One S will be $50 off ahead of E3 2017

Xbox One S will be $50 off ahead of E3 2017

15 hours ago, 1:04pm CDT

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

16 hours ago, 12:12pm CDT

More E3 Stories




Latest News

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

31 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

49 minutes ago

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

1 hour ago

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook