Xbox One S Deals are Live Now ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event

Microsoft announced yesterday a sale on the Xbox One S. Select Xbox One S bundles are discounted by $50 on the Microsoft online store. This discount brings down the price of the Xbox One S 500GB bundles to $249.

This Xbox One S sale is on five Xbox One S bundles and is only available for a limited time. The Xbox One S 1TB FIFA 17 Bundle and Xbox One S 1TB Halo Wars 2 Bundle are selling for $299 instead of $349.

The Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle, Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle and Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Bundles are on sale for $249 instead of $299. Microsoft also throws in the game The Crew with each purchase of the Xbox One S bundles.

The $50 discount on the Xbox One S is apparently only available on the Microsoft online store. Amazon is not offering this discount, but has other deals on the Xbox One S consoles.

Besides the E3 announcement that is supposed to bring all details about the new Xbox Scorpio, another reason for the price cut is Sony's deal on the newly released gold PS4 console. The new gold Sony PS4 1TB console is in stock on amazon.com and sells for the low $249 price ($50 off). The fitting gold DualShow 4 Wireless controller is also on sale for a low $39.99.

