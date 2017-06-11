WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

2K Games announced that WWE 2K18 will be released this fall last month. Austrian retailer Libro (via GoNintendo) has leaked that the WWE 2K18 will be released on the Nintendo Switch as well. The game is supposed to be released on October 31 according to the listing. Libro is comparable to Barnes & Noble in the United States. The first details about WWE 2K18 are expected to be released at the E3 2017 this week.

The full announcement of the WWE 2K18 is likely in August at the WWE SummerSlam 2017 event. 2K Games has anounced WWE 2K17 at this event before.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering two new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. Target has restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stores this weekend.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.