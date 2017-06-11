Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores

The new Target weekly ad for the week starting June 11 advertises the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console. According to the ad, Target has limited quantities of the coveted Switch console in stock. As reported, over 1,000 Target stores already restocked the Nintendo Switch on Saturday.

Your local Target might not have the Switch on store shelves today because the store sold out of the Switch yesterday. According to iStockNow there are 585 Target stores with Nintendo Switch in stock. New notifications of Switch inventory at Target keep rolling in this morning. To make sure your Target has the Switch in stock, you can call or visit the store when it opens in the morning.

Target also offers a free gift card with the purchase of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. Customers who purchase the $59.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, a must have game for the Switch, in combination with a $6.99 Frito-Lay multi-pack, receive a $10 Target gift card. Target Redcard members as always save another 5% on the purchase.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering two new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.