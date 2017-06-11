 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Target Stores

Posted: Jun 11 2017, 4:20am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores
Target Weekly Ad 06/11
 

The Target Weekly ad features the Nintendo Switch.

The new Target weekly ad for the week starting June 11 advertises the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console. According to the ad, Target has limited quantities of the coveted Switch console in stock. As reported, over 1,000 Target stores already restocked the Nintendo Switch on Saturday.

Your local Target might not have the Switch on store shelves today because the store sold out of the Switch yesterday. According to iStockNow there are 585 Target stores with Nintendo Switch in stock. New notifications of Switch inventory at Target keep rolling in this morning. To make sure your Target has the Switch in stock, you can call or visit the store when it opens in the morning. 

Target also offers a free gift card with the purchase of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. Customers who purchase the $59.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, a must have game for the Switch, in combination with a $6.99 Frito-Lay multi-pack, receive a $10 Target gift card. Target Redcard members as always save another 5% on the purchase.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering two new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Updated: 2017-06-11 04:15:32am

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Snipperclips Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

54 minutes ago

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

2 hours ago

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

15 hours ago, 12:50pm CDT

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

36 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

54 minutes ago

Xbox One S Deals are Live Now ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event

Xbox One S Deals are Live Now ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event

1 hour ago

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

1 hour ago

