 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 To Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

Posted: Jun 11 2017, 5:46am CDT

 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?
 

The third annual Amazon Prime Day is approaching.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

The new extended hours could be just the tip of the iceberg. Amazon could also move Prime Day to the end of the week to structure Prime Day Week like the Black Friday Deals week. To have a big sales day on a Tuesday is not that ideal. Prime Day 2017 could therefore kick off on Thursday and last through the whole Friday. 

According to this theory, Prime Day 2017 would start on July 13 and last through Friday July 14. So far Amazon only let slip that Prime Day 2017 is 30 hours long, but kept the date still under wraps. Over the weekend, Amazon has updated the Prime Day page, an indicator that further details about Prime Day will come soon.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

