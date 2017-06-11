Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Microsoft will reveal today the missing details of the Xbox Scorpio at the E3 2017. The Microsoft E3 press conference begins at 2pm PDT and will be streamed live online on multiple channels. The main topic is the Xbox Scorpio. Microsoft already revealed a lot of details about the hardware and how powerful it is.

Today the company is set to reveal the price, release date and final name of the Xbox Scorpio. A possible name is Xbox 10 S. This name comes from a hidden message in a E3 teaser video. The video contained the moniker X10S101-317. The web reads that string as Xbox 10 S will be released on 10/13/17.

Xbox TEN S would be more in line with how Microsoft's existing Xbox consoles. While a name is just a name, there could be more to this. The Xbox Scorpio is a very powerful machine with 6TFLOPS processing power. It can easily run Windows 10. It is possible that the Xbox TEN S is not just a gaming console. The Verge's Chris Plante makes that argument in a post last week.

Microsoft's grand plan is to run Windows 10 everywhere. The living room PC might make a huge comeback today. The Microsoft E3 2017 event will run longer than 90 minutes today. The extra time is possibly needed to explain the versatile functionality of the Xbox Scorpio.

The PC functionality would make the Xbox Scorpio unique and not anymore in direct competition with the PS4 Pro. The Xbox 10 S could take over all aspects of computing at home. This vision is decades old. A single box that does gaming, media streaming, home automation, communication and can be used to create a Word document is tempting. Especially if the price of this do it all box is $499.99.

The danger is that it is way to complicated to use and does nothing really well. Voice control via Cortana could be a key to make the Xbox Scorpio usable for tasks that go beyond gaming. Microsoft has done many things right in the recent past. Maybe they solved the living room PC problem. It could be the big surprise in today's Microsoft E3 2017 event.

The Microsoft E3 2017 media event stream is available on Youtube. Read more E3 2017 news.