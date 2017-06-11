 
 

Amazon Updates Prime Logo Ahead Of Prime Day 2017

The Prime Logo gets refreshed just weeks away from Prime Day.

Amazon has started to roll out an updated Prime logo on amazon.com. The new logo is used to mark products that qualify for free shipping under the Prime service is now all lower caps and not using slanted font as the old logo did.

Amazon is still using both versions of the Prime logo. The Prime Day logo is all lower caps, but the Amazon Prime logo uses the capital letter and italic or slanted font.

Prime Day logo

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long. Amazon might also restructure the Amazon Prime Day week to match the Amazon Black Friday Deals week.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

