Amazon Echo And Kindle Deals In Time Of Father's Day Available

Posted: Jun 11 2017, 10:53am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Many Amazon devices are on sale again today.

Amazon has put again many of its own devices on sale again. Amazon devices like the Kindle or Echo are great tech gifts for Father's Day, which is next Sunday. Amazon offers today the Amazon Echo for $40 off and the Amazon Tap is discounted by $30.

The savings on the Amazon Echo Dot are $10, bringing the price down to $39.99. The deals on Kindle ebook reader include a $20 discount on the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite. There are also many Kindle bundles on sale. All Amazon devices deals are featured on this page on amazon.com.

Also available still is the $100 savings on a bundle of two Echo Show devices. The Echo Show ships June 28, to late for Father's Day. Amazon has offered its devices on sale on a regular basis lately. It will be interesting to see how low the prices will go on Amazon Prime Day 2017 in July.

Amazon also features deals on other great Father's Day gifts including Rockport shoes and Goal Zero 23000 Yeti 400 Solar Generator on its daily deal page. Many more Father's Day gifts are featured in the Amazon Gifts for Dad guide.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

comments powered by Disqus


