Posted: Jun 11 2017, 11:04am CDT

 

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch
 

The Best Buy Weekly ad features the $299.99 Nintendo Switch.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop is offering two new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.comTarget has restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stores this weekend.

Now also Best Buy is restocking the Nintendo Switch in stores. The retailer has advertised the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in the new weekly ad, valid starting today. According to social media reports, Best Buy stores have 10 to 20 Nintendo Switch consoles in stock.

The influx of new Nintendo Switch consoles might be big enough to also be available in online shops. To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Updated: 2017-06-11 11:00:25am

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps Surface on Amazon

Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

Xbox One S Deals are Live Now ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Xbox One S will be $50 off ahead of E3 2017

Richard Hammond Seriously Crashed in Rimac Supercar During Filming for The Grand Tour

E3 2017 Video Game Deals on Amazon Spotted

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps Surface on Amazon

Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

