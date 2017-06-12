Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Microsoft unveiled the complete details about the Xbox One X, formerly known as Xbox Scorpio, at the E3 2017 on June 11. The Xbox One X will be released on November 7 for $499.99.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. There will be very likely a shortage of the Xbox One X at launch. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to be one fo the first owners of the Xbox One X.

Microsoft said that the Xbox One X pre-order will be launched somewhen later this year. So far Amazon, Target and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. We will continue to scan for new Xbox One X offers and add them here. The offers will also be added to our online inventory tracking app, The Tracker.

Our The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android, will send out a smartphone notification as soon as any online retailer is beginning to take pre-orders for the Xbox One X.

