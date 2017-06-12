Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

The Xbox One X, aka Xbox Scorpio, will go on sale for $499.99 on November 7. Find out how to Pre-order the Xbox One X in our guide.

The Xbox One X is built for true 4K gaming, which combines 2160p frame buffers, High Dynamic Range (HDR10) and Wide Color Gamut. It also offers an immersive audio experience with spatial sound. The Xbox One X packs the most powerful hardware by far of any available console including the PS4 Pro.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is equipped with 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The Xbox One X can play any Xbox One game and even Xbox 360 games, but the true power only gets unlocked with Xbox One X Enhanced games.

At launch Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Resident Evil 7, Final Fantasy 15, Rocket League wil get the 4K upgrade to take advantage of Xbox One X’s additional performance.

Forza Motorsport 7 will be released as Xbox One X Enhanced game with true 4K resolution at 60fps. Other Xbox One X Enhanced games that Microsoft announced include Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and Super Lucky’s Tale. According to the Xbox games list on xbox.com Madden NFL 18 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War will also be Xbox One X Enhanced. Find below the complete list of Xbox One X Enhanced games in alphabetical order.

Xbox One X Enhanced Games

Crackdown 3

Final Fantasy 15

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Madden NFL 18

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft

Resident Evil 7

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

Super Lucky’s Tale

Find Xbox One X Enhanced game deals on amazon.com.