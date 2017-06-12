 
 

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 3:50am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far
  • Xbox One X Enhanced Games
 

The full power of the Xbox One X can only be experienced with Xbox One X Enhanced Game.

The Xbox One X, aka Xbox Scorpio, will go on sale for $499.99 on November 7. Find out how to Pre-order the Xbox One X in our guide.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The Xbox One X is built for true 4K gaming, which combines 2160p frame buffers, High Dynamic Range (HDR10) and Wide Color Gamut. It also offers an immersive audio experience with spatial sound. The Xbox One X packs the most powerful hardware by far of any available console including the PS4 Pro. 

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is equipped with 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The Xbox One X can play any Xbox One game and even Xbox 360 games, but the true power only gets unlocked with Xbox One X Enhanced games.

At launch Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Resident Evil 7, Final Fantasy 15, Rocket League wil get the 4K upgrade to take advantage of Xbox One X’s additional performance.

Forza Motorsport 7 will be released as Xbox One X Enhanced game with true 4K resolution at 60fps. Other Xbox One X Enhanced games that Microsoft announced include Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and Super Lucky’s Tale. According to the Xbox games list on xbox.com Madden NFL 18 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War will also be Xbox One X Enhanced. Find below the complete list of Xbox One X Enhanced games in alphabetical order.

Xbox One X Enhanced Games

Crackdown 3

Final Fantasy 15

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Madden NFL 18

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft

Resident Evil 7

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

Super Lucky’s Tale

Find Xbox One X Enhanced game deals on amazon.com.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-12 03:45:21am

Offers

Xbox One X
Store: Best Buy Price: $499.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

29 minutes ago

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

15 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

16 hours ago, 11:04am CDT

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father's Day Available

16 hours ago, 10:53am CDT

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

17 hours ago, 10:22am CDT

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

17 hours ago, 10:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

22 hours ago, 5:46am CDT

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps Surface on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps Surface on Amazon

22 hours ago, 5:03am CDT

Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores

Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores

23 hours ago, 4:20am CDT

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaks

1 day ago, 3:44am CDT

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

Nintendo Switch Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick Pre-Order Launched

1 day ago, 3:25am CDT

Xbox One S Deals are Live Now ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event

Xbox One S Deals are Live Now ahead of Microsoft E3 2017 Press Event

1 day ago, 3:14am CDT

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED HDR Gaming Monitor is a Stunner

1 day ago, 2:46am CDT

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch better than Expected

1 day ago, 2:12am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Available Online at GameStop

1 day ago, 1:51am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

29 minutes ago

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

15 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

16 hours ago, 11:04am CDT

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father's Day Available

16 hours ago, 10:53am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

29 minutes ago

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

15 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

16 hours ago, 11:04am CDT

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father's Day Available

16 hours ago, 10:53am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook