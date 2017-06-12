E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

In the course of the E3 2017 press conference, Bethesda officials announced their game titled Fallout 4 VR. This virtual reality game will be coming to HTC Vive in the fall season this year.

A teaser trailer was shown on stage by the representatives of Bethesda. There were several shooting scenes in the mix. A VR version of Doom was also displayed. VR is a really cool technology. Just thinking about is exciting to the max. There are some very funky teleportation alternatives in Doom.

Both Doom VFR and Fallout 4 VR have received a lot of publicity at the E3 2017. Doom VFR is a series of action horror shootings. The scenes of Doom VFR showed mechanical arms at work and a number of diabolical creatures that get blasted away at a moment’s notice.

Fallout 4 is an open universe though. Now that it is available in VR, things are going to get even more spicier. This is a case of the game lending the gamers more bang for the buck. Bethesda has got a good thing going and all this will only go a long way in benefiting it in the form of ever-increasing returns.

Fallout 4 VR and Doom VFR are Now available for pre-order.