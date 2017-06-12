E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

The game Assassin’s Creed Origins is based in Egypt. It will be arriving on PS4, Xbox One and PC this fall. This game had been in the cards since awhile and now it has gotten the thumbs up at the Microsoft press briefing.

The gamer plays Bayek who is an Egyptian sherrif who also happens to be an assassin. Bayek engages in a fight to the finish to free Ancient Egypt of corruption. This idealism is what prompts him to form the Assassin Brotherhood in the first place.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is a brand new experience. It includes action-RPG moments too. There are stealth moves and bow and arrow war scenes. Also a hawk is featured that allows you to get a bird’s eye view of the land.

The combat sequences are pretty violent with knifes and swords being used at the drop of a hat. The Pyramids and Sphinx can be seen in the background of this game.

There is a sense of history and mystery in the series. The empire of the Pharaohs is at its height and thus it is also set for a gradual but sure decline into chaos.

Watch the E3 2017 official world premiere gameplay trailer of Assassin's Creed: Origins below.