E3 2017: Skyrim For Nintendo Switch Includes Legend Of Zelda And Amiibo Support

Bethesda has let it be known that its game titled the Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim will allow the players to take on the garb of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Skyrim will also have amiibo support.

A recent trailer showed a shield and clothes suitable for Legend of Zelda cosplay. Skyrim for Switch will include three additions: Dawngaurd, Hearthfire and Dragonborn. Also movement manipulating Joy-cons will be available on the platform.

Combat sequences, lockpicking and cloth kits as well as fighting gear are there in Skyrim. The gamers will be able to chop up adversaries with the Master Sword. They will aso get to save their skin via the Hylian Shield. Finally, the Champion’s Tunic will make a hero out of them.

Nintendo and Bethesda have teamed up for the best. The novel trailer shows how good things happen when you add one and one which makes two. The gamers cannot wait to get their hands on this game for some serious playtime fun.

Skyrim is a game that allows you to do marvelous and groovy things. You may even go to the extent of killing a fire-breathing dragon with your two hands.

Also there is the downside where you may suffer a knee injury after having an arrow pierce it. The Joy-con is optimized for play purposes in this combination of two games.

Bethesda’s official description of Skyrim for Nintendo Switch version reads:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch includes all-new gameplay features like motion controls for combat and lockpicking, outfits and gear from The Legend of Zelda. Take down enemies with the Master Sword, protect yourself with the Hylian Shield or look heroic in the Champion’s Tunic. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch also includes all official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn. Plus tap other compatible amiibo to gain additional loot including those from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series, 30th Anniversary - The Legend of Zelda series, Super Smash Bros. series, and The Legend of Zelda series.

Skyrim is coming for the first time to a handheld gadget. The popularity of the game shows no signs of going down anytime soon. With the twin games melding into each other, the effect is one of synergy. Together their strength is greater than when they were apart.

Watch below the official E3 2017 trailer of Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim.