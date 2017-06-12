Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

Like many other gamers out there, I have been on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch. I've been unable to find one locally since I refuse to pay a markup on the console from a scalper. I've used our The Tracker app, but always been a bit too slow to get one.

Over the weekend I was doing our normal grocery shopping in the local Walmart and decided on a whim to head back to the electronics section and see if they had a Switch in stock. I expected them to be out as they always are. Imagine my surprise when the tiny Switch display the store has, which isn't along with the other game systems and games, was well stocked with Switch consoles that have the red and blue neon controllers.

They had eight of them in the retail case. I found a electronics guy walking around and asked for help. During the conversation I mentioned how surprised I was that they had Switches in stock, it was 3:30 P.M. on a Saturday and they hadn't sold a single one that the guy said had come in that morning.

He then flippantly added "Yeah, we don't tell anyone they are here." To which I responded, "Why?" He then tells me that employees have to wait 24 hours after the consoles come in before they can buy them. I thought that was shady, but didn't realize the extent of the shade until we were checking out.

As I stood there to pay for the console and the Mario Kart 8 game, a phone call came into the electronics desk. A woman answered and while I could only hear her side of the conversation, her answer was along the lines of "We don't have any of those." The guy helping me half turned to her and whispered "yeah, we aren't telling them." After the salesman had just told me they weren't telling people the Switch consoles were in stock, it certainly seemed as if the electronics people weren't telling folks who called in that they had Switch consoles even though there were seven more of them ten feet away.

This shady practice would certainly explain in my mind why exactly scalpers seem so well stocked with Switch consoles while the majority of us can't find them anywhere. After getting the console home, my daughter got to play Mario Kart 8 for a bit and loved it. We decided that we would run back and see if they had another Switch to keep in the living room. The first one we bought went to my son's room since it was a birthday present.

We have some great memories of playing Wii Sports with our kids when they were young and wanted a family console to play together as well. Back to Walmart I went and surprisingly (perhaps unsurprisingly considering they were telling no one the consoles were in stock) they still had all seven consoles there. I bought another Switch and another copy of Mario Kart 8 and went home.

As it turns out there was something wrong with the second Switch console. The red, right side controller would not maintain a connection with the console when you undocked it from the portable screen. I even tried it on the other console we had purchased that worked fine and that right Joy-Con wouldn't connect on that console either. So after another two hours of time trouble shooting, back to Walmart I went again to exchange the console for another. I was even more surprised when I had to walk back to get a third Switch that they still had all six in stock that they had the second time I went back. I remember waiting in line at Walmart to get the Wii when that console launched.

The moral of the story here is that at least one major retailer has employees doing some shady things to get their own hands on the Switch so don't call and ask about availability, they will lie. Drive up and check for yourself.