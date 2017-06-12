 
 

Shady Dealings At Walmart For Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 5:32am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 12 2017, 5:45am CDT, in News | Gaming

 

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch
 

Don't call and ask about stock, employees aren't above lying

Like many other gamers out there, I have been on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch. I've been unable to find one locally since I refuse to pay a markup on the console from a scalper. I've used our The Tracker app, but always been a bit too slow to get one.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Over the weekend I was doing our normal grocery shopping in the local Walmart and decided on a whim to head back to the electronics section and see if they had a Switch in stock. I expected them to be out as they always are. Imagine my surprise when the tiny Switch display the store has, which isn't along with the other game systems and games, was well stocked with Switch consoles that have the red and blue neon controllers.

They had eight of them in the retail case. I found a electronics guy walking around and asked for help. During the conversation I mentioned how surprised I was that they had Switches in stock, it was 3:30 P.M. on a Saturday and they hadn't sold a single one that the guy said had come in that morning.

He then flippantly added "Yeah, we don't tell anyone they are here." To which I responded, "Why?" He then tells me that employees have to wait 24 hours after the consoles come in before they can buy them. I thought that was shady, but didn't realize the extent of the shade until we were checking out.

As I stood there to pay for the console and the Mario Kart 8 game, a phone call came into the electronics desk. A woman answered and while I could only hear her side of the conversation, her answer was along the lines of "We don't have any of those." The guy helping me half turned to her and whispered "yeah, we aren't telling them." After the salesman had just told me they weren't telling people the Switch consoles were in stock, it certainly seemed as if the electronics people weren't telling folks who called in that they had Switch consoles even though there were seven more of them ten feet away.

This shady practice would certainly explain in my mind why exactly scalpers seem so well stocked with Switch consoles while the majority of us can't find them anywhere. After getting the console home, my daughter got to play Mario Kart 8 for a bit and loved it. We decided that we would run back and see if they had another Switch to keep in the living room. The first one we bought went to my son's room since it was a birthday present.

We have some great memories of playing Wii Sports with our kids when they were young and wanted a family console to play together as well. Back to Walmart I went and surprisingly (perhaps unsurprisingly considering they were telling no one the consoles were in stock) they still had all seven consoles there. I bought another Switch and another copy of Mario Kart 8 and went home.

As it turns out there was something wrong with the second Switch console. The red, right side controller would not maintain a connection with the console when you undocked it from the portable screen. I even tried it on the other console we had purchased that worked fine and that right Joy-Con wouldn't connect on that console either. So after another two hours of time trouble shooting, back to Walmart I went again to exchange the console for another. I was even more surprised when I had to walk back to get a third Switch that they still had all six in stock that they had the second time I went back. I remember waiting in line at Walmart to get the Wii when that console launched.

The moral of the story here is that at least one major retailer has employees doing some shady things to get their own hands on the Switch so don't call and ask about availability, they will lie. Drive up and check for yourself.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

Jun 1 2017, 10:46am CDT

AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition announced

AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition announced

May 21 2017, 11:12am CDT

Here&#039;s What We Learned About Nintendo ARMS

Here's What We Learned About Nintendo ARMS

May 18 2017, 4:54am CDT

Sega to Return to Power Player Status

Sega to Return to Power Player Status

May 15 2017, 2:29pm CDT

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

27 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

1 hour ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

1 hour ago

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

1 hour ago

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

17 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

18 hours ago, 11:04am CDT

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father's Day Available

18 hours ago, 10:53am CDT

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

19 hours ago, 10:22am CDT

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

19 hours ago, 10:17am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Gaming

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

Jun 1 2017, 10:46am CDT

AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition announced

AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition announced

May 21 2017, 11:12am CDT

Here&#039;s What We Learned About Nintendo ARMS

Here's What We Learned About Nintendo ARMS

May 18 2017, 4:54am CDT

Sega to Return to Power Player Status

Sega to Return to Power Player Status

May 15 2017, 2:29pm CDT

More Gaming Stories




Latest News

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

27 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

1 hour ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook