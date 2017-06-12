 
 

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch And Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed For Minecraft

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 5:53am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft
  • Minecraft Better Together Update Allows Cross-Play With Any Device including Nintendo Switch
 

Apparently a cross-play for Minecraft between Nintendo Switch and Xbox One is to begin soon. Microsoft's Xbox E3 2017 press briefing shows Nintendo Switch logo in Minecraft trailer.

Cross-play is to exist between Minecraft’s PC, mobile, VR and console platforms. Minecraft’s Better Together Update will ensure that cooperation has a worthy purpose.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

Minecraft will from now onwards be a singular version whichever platform it is being played on. You will be able to play this game across the board no matter which device you choose to frequent. The PlayStation version of Minecraft was left out of the picture though. 

The game will include player-manufactured skins, cartography, textures and large community servers among its repertoire. Also Minecraft will have 4K added support not to mention many more visual choices.

The updated version of Minecraft will have everything about the game undergo a revision of sorts. It is time to celebrate for the company heads since Minecraft is about to be radically transformed.

Not just its functions but its core is about to undergo a seismic shift. Since many years, efforts were being made to bring Minecraft’s many versions into synch with each other. That dream has become a reality today.  

The implications of all this are very far-reaching. The whole idea was to make the Minecraft experience as seamless and holistic as possible. The console will now have an unlimited access to worlds that were closed to it before.

The gamers will have a field day. It is a toolkit that has emerged from the changes that have been made in the setup. Now a lot of options lie on the table for the Minecraft player.

There may be the elephant in the room in the form of the PlayStation question. Yet even this proverbial elephant in the room will get resolved with the passage of time. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

36 minutes ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

1 hour ago

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

19 hours ago, 10:22am CDT

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

21 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

1 hour ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

1 hour ago

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

2 hours ago

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

17 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

18 hours ago, 11:04am CDT

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father's Day Available

19 hours ago, 10:53am CDT

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

19 hours ago, 10:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

1 day ago, 5:46am CDT

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps Surface on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps Surface on Amazon

1 day ago, 5:03am CDT

Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores

Nintendo Switch In Stock at Target Stores

1 day ago, 4:20am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

36 minutes ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

1 hour ago

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

19 hours ago, 10:22am CDT

More E3 Stories




Latest News

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

21 minutes ago

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

36 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook