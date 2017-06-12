E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

Cross-play is to exist between Minecraft’s PC, mobile, VR and console platforms. Minecraft’s Better Together Update will ensure that cooperation has a worthy purpose.

Minecraft will from now onwards be a singular version whichever platform it is being played on. You will be able to play this game across the board no matter which device you choose to frequent. The PlayStation version of Minecraft was left out of the picture though.

The game will include player-manufactured skins, cartography, textures and large community servers among its repertoire. Also Minecraft will have 4K added support not to mention many more visual choices.

The updated version of Minecraft will have everything about the game undergo a revision of sorts. It is time to celebrate for the company heads since Minecraft is about to be radically transformed.

Not just its functions but its core is about to undergo a seismic shift. Since many years, efforts were being made to bring Minecraft’s many versions into synch with each other. That dream has become a reality today.

The implications of all this are very far-reaching. The whole idea was to make the Minecraft experience as seamless and holistic as possible. The console will now have an unlimited access to worlds that were closed to it before.

The gamers will have a field day. It is a toolkit that has emerged from the changes that have been made in the setup. Now a lot of options lie on the table for the Minecraft player.

There may be the elephant in the room in the form of the PlayStation question. Yet even this proverbial elephant in the room will get resolved with the passage of time.