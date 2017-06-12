Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

E3 is well underway and one of the best bits of news to come from the event so far is that fact that Bethesda has announced an official launch date for Fallout 4 VR reports GameSpot. The game will launch officially in October. One bit of news with the announcement that might disappoint some gamers out there is that the title will be for the HTC Vive only.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

At least that seems to be the case the game was only announced for the HTC Vive. When Bethesda talked up Doom VFR it was specifically said to be compatible with the HTC Vive and PSVR. This official Fallout 4 VR game has been known about since 2016 and this marks the first time that the game was shown off publicly.

Bethesda's Pete Hines said Fallout 4 VR was "the most incredible thing you've ever seen."

He continued, "You can't even imagine what it's like, playing in VR and how realistic it looks and everywhere you turn your head. It is going to blow your mind. It is the craziest thing you've ever seen."

The HTC Vive isn't exactly affordable with a price tag alone of $799. Figure into that cost that you will also need a Windows 10 PC with higher end hardware and you will spend some money to play Fallout 4 VR. It had better be incredible.