 
 

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September For $30

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 7:21am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 12 2017, 7:27am CDT, in News | E3

 

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30
 

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a Man Hunt for the Most Wanted System Kingpin

Bethesda presents Dishonored: Death of the Outsider which is a punk occultism mixture genre. According to the official blog of The Verge, it was unveiled at the E3 2017.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

The Dreadful Whale Captain Meagan Foster in the game used to be an assassin in a previous life. His name back then was Billy Lurk. You the player has to hunt down the Outsider.

This game is a standalone story that is not linked in any way with the sequel. It is different from The Knife of Dunwall or The Brigmore Witches. 

Meagan in the game has a cyborg eye and helps free the assassin Daud so as to get back at the Outsider. Death of the Outsider is the best version of the game. It will be released this September. The price tag is $30.

The Outsider is a very powerful figure killing whom is not child’s play. He has caused some of the most dishonorable acts in the Empire to take place and no one was there to challenge him. Eliminating the Outsider will take all the resources that Billy and Daud have at their disposal.  

Watch below the official E3 trailer of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is now available for pre-order at Amazon.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

1 hour ago

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

3 hours ago

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

1 hour ago

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

2 hours ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

3 hours ago

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

3 hours ago

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

18 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

20 hours ago, 11:04am CDT

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father's Day Available

20 hours ago, 10:53am CDT

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

Microsoft E3 2017 Event to Unveil Xbox Scorpio as Xbox TEN S

21 hours ago, 10:22am CDT

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

21 hours ago, 10:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

1 day ago, 5:46am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

1 hour ago

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

3 hours ago

More E3 Stories




Latest News

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

1 hour ago

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook