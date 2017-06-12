E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30

Bethesda presents Dishonored: Death of the Outsider which is a punk occultism mixture genre. According to the official blog of The Verge, it was unveiled at the E3 2017.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

The Dreadful Whale Captain Meagan Foster in the game used to be an assassin in a previous life. His name back then was Billy Lurk. You the player has to hunt down the Outsider.

This game is a standalone story that is not linked in any way with the sequel. It is different from The Knife of Dunwall or The Brigmore Witches.

Meagan in the game has a cyborg eye and helps free the assassin Daud so as to get back at the Outsider. Death of the Outsider is the best version of the game. It will be released this September. The price tag is $30.

The Outsider is a very powerful figure killing whom is not child’s play. He has caused some of the most dishonorable acts in the Empire to take place and no one was there to challenge him. Eliminating the Outsider will take all the resources that Billy and Daud have at their disposal.

Watch below the official E3 trailer of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is now available for pre-order at Amazon.