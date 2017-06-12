E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Coming on Friday the 13th October

The Evil Within 2 is quite a horror-filled game with lots of shooting in it. It contains some of the most strangest and surrealistic pieces of the human imagination. Sebastian is busy doing his thing in the game while terrible beasts remain undealt with.

The Evil Within 2 shows detective Sebastian at his most poignant. He is shown struggling to rescue someone’s daughter from the clutches of the monsters. The nightmarish scenes make for exciting and adrenalizing gameplay.

The game will come out on Friday the 13th of October. That is a pretty scary and creepy release date. Bethesda announced this game for PS44, Xbox One and PC. This took place during the conference at the E3 2017. It is a horror-filled game that may leave a few scars in your psyche.

Survival is the real skill worth its salt in this test of the nerves. Villages are set on fire and there are tons of dying and rotting carcasses in this graphic and visceral game. It is a sequel that will outdo The Evil Within which came out three years ago.

Watch below the official E3 2017 announce trailer of The Evil Within 2.

The Evil Within 2 is coming on Friday the 13th October, 2017.