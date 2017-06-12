BioWare Reveals Anthem Gameplay at Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

BioWare has finally released its much anticipated new game ‘Anthem’ after years of teasing. The game was released today at the Microsoft E3 press conference in LA.

Anthem is a game where the player lives as a freelancer within the walls of a city allegedly protecting humanity. To say the least the dystopian game concept is pretty cool.

At the press conference BioWare gave a presentation where the player had to complete an objective to save a worker beyond the city walls. In the game players will wear suits called Javelins which can be customized to look exactly like the player wants it.

Players can opt for more than one type of Javelin at a time. Similarly the javelins called Ranger is balanced meanwhile the suit Colossus is a tanking powerhouse.

In the game the enemies comprise of a number of animals and robots. The post-apocalyptic landscape of the game is quite vivid. According to BioWare the game is a “shared-world action-RPG” and it is designed to make sure the players discover new things.

One of the biggest draw is the real world participation. Players can all in their real world friends inside the game to assist with a task. The game maker also stated in Anthem their players would be able to “explore a landscape of primeval beauty.”

BioWare had been teasing about Anthem for more than a year but until E3 little was known about this game which will come in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution with HDR lighting.

BioWare's Anthem will be fully released for sale in the third quarter of next year. Although Anthem was played on X Box One, BioWare has still not specified on whichever other platforms the game will be compatible.

Anthem is expected to release in the fall 2018.