 
 

The Best TV For The Xbox One X

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 9:44am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Best TV for the Xbox One X
  • Best TV for Xbox One X
 

The Xbox One X requires that can display the rich 4K images the new console produces.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K with HDR10 to games that support the Xbox One X. 

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The $499.99 Xbox One X will be released on November 7. The $500 investment for the new Xbox One X are just the beginning if your TV is not a 4K UHD set with HDR10 support. If your 4K TV is from 2015, it is not supporting HDR10 (there are few exceptions). HDR10 capable TVs became only widely available in 2016. 

The best TV for the Xbox One X is dependent on budget and preference of brand and display technology. At the high-end there is a battle between the OLED believers and LED LCD aficionados. The new 55-inch LG OLED55C7P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV on sale for $2,496.99 is the dream TV for OLED fans. The LED LCD camp will gravitate to the new 55-Inch Samsung QN55Q7F 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, on sale for $2,297.99.

Both of these high-end TVs are selling for well over $2k and unaffordable for most gamers that have their mind set on getting an Xbox One X. There is a TV from Samsung from 2016 that has great display performance and is a favorite with gamers. The Samsung KS8000 series can be found starting at $1,299.99 on Best Buy

Samsung introduced a new model that replaces the KS8000, but the Samsung MU8000 has a lower display performance because it does not have a Quantum Dot panel. The KS8000 is getting harder to find and is for instance not available directly from Amazon anymore. Besides the KS8000, the KS9000 from 2016 is also valid option in case you can find it at a good discount.

Another brand to consider is Sony. The new 2017 Sony X900E series starts at $1,198. Most 2017 TVs are on sale already this year. The first big opportunity to find a great deal on the TV you set your eyes on is next month during the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale.

For gamers that are not ready to invest in a decent 4K HDR10 TV, can skip the Xbox One X and stay on the Xbox One. There are still 5 months until the Xbox One X goes on sale. Enough time to save some money for a great TV. There will be also more reviews and discussions until then about which TV is the best for the Xbox One X. We will keep updating on the best choices. Feel free to post your favorite TV for the Xbox One X in the comments below.

Besides the TV, Xbox One X buyers need also consider the surround sound system or decent sound bar. The Xbox One X supports spatial sound for added immersion. 

The Xbox One X is for early adopters. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes only a few titles including Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha and Crackdown 3.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. Find out how to pre-order the Xbox One X.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-12 09:41:31am

Offers

Xbox One X
Store: Best Buy Price: $499.99 Availability: .$title.

Xbox One X
Store: Target Price: $499.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

5 hours ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

5 hours ago

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

5 hours ago

BioWare Reveals Anthem Gameplay at Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

BioWare Reveals Anthem Gameplay at Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

1 hour ago

E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Coming on Friday the 13th October

E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Coming on Friday the 13th October

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Cross-Play Allowed for Minecraft

3 hours ago

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

Shady Dealings at Walmart for Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

E3 2017: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Includes Legend of Zelda and Amiibo Support

4 hours ago

E3 2017: Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins Finally Revealed

E3 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins Finally Revealed

5 hours ago

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

E3 2017: Bethesda Officially Unveils Fallout 4 VR

5 hours ago

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

3D Printer for Houses Startup Contour Crafting Gets Funded by Traditional Construction Company

21 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

Best Buy Restocked Nintendo Switch

22 hours ago, 11:04am CDT

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father&#039;s Day Available

Amazon Echo and Kindle Deals in Time of Father's Day Available

22 hours ago, 10:53am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

5 hours ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

5 hours ago

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

Xbox One X Enhanced Games Announced So Far

5 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

BioWare Reveals Anthem Gameplay at Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

BioWare Reveals Anthem Gameplay at Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

1 hour ago

E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Coming on Friday the 13th October

E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Coming on Friday the 13th October

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30

2 hours ago

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

Fallout 4 VR to be a HTC Vive Exclusive

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook