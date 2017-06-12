The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K with HDR10 to games that support the Xbox One X.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The $499.99 Xbox One X will be released on November 7. The $500 investment for the new Xbox One X are just the beginning if your TV is not a 4K UHD set with HDR10 support. If your 4K TV is from 2015, it is not supporting HDR10 (there are few exceptions). HDR10 capable TVs became only widely available in 2016.

The best TV for the Xbox One X is dependent on budget and preference of brand and display technology. At the high-end there is a battle between the OLED believers and LED LCD aficionados. The new 55-inch LG OLED55C7P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV on sale for $2,496.99 is the dream TV for OLED fans. The LED LCD camp will gravitate to the new 55-Inch Samsung QN55Q7F 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, on sale for $2,297.99.

Both of these high-end TVs are selling for well over $2k and unaffordable for most gamers that have their mind set on getting an Xbox One X. There is a TV from Samsung from 2016 that has great display performance and is a favorite with gamers. The Samsung KS8000 series can be found starting at $1,299.99 on Best Buy.

Samsung introduced a new model that replaces the KS8000, but the Samsung MU8000 has a lower display performance because it does not have a Quantum Dot panel. The KS8000 is getting harder to find and is for instance not available directly from Amazon anymore. Besides the KS8000, the KS9000 from 2016 is also valid option in case you can find it at a good discount.

Another brand to consider is Sony. The new 2017 Sony X900E series starts at $1,198. Most 2017 TVs are on sale already this year. The first big opportunity to find a great deal on the TV you set your eyes on is next month during the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale.

For gamers that are not ready to invest in a decent 4K HDR10 TV, can skip the Xbox One X and stay on the Xbox One. There are still 5 months until the Xbox One X goes on sale. Enough time to save some money for a great TV. There will be also more reviews and discussions until then about which TV is the best for the Xbox One X. We will keep updating on the best choices. Feel free to post your favorite TV for the Xbox One X in the comments below.

Besides the TV, Xbox One X buyers need also consider the surround sound system or decent sound bar. The Xbox One X supports spatial sound for added immersion.

The Xbox One X is for early adopters. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes only a few titles including Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha and Crackdown 3.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. Find out how to pre-order the Xbox One X.