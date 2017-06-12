 
 

E3 2017: Porsche 911 GT2 RS Makes Surprise Debut

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 10:11am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • Surprise... Porsche unveiled a new 911 at E3 in LA
 

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS makes surprise debut at 2017 E3 Expo. This new Porsche is capable of generating 641 hp and has a rear wheel drive.

Porsche just gave a surprise in the form of a new 911 at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles. The new 911 by Porsche is a GT2 RS rear wheel drive and is capable of generating 641 horsepower. The new 911 will come equipped with a powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo engine.

The car was revealed as the headline act for Microsoft’s Forza Motorsport racing game series which was surprising in itself. Usually cars are not the norm at gaming events. The new 911 was unveiled in its full metal body is an aggressive motorsport-inspired car.

The styling and aerodynamics of the sportscar consist of large bonnet vents and splitter. Other performance specifications were not revealed by Porsche at the E3. However Porsche confirmed this will be the most powerful 911 to ever reach the production level.

Even the 641bhp and 750Nm of torque power output is a conservative estimate by Porsche engineers. The final output of the new 911 will be substantially greater.

The 911 will also presumably go from 0-62mph in just of 2.9 seconds with a top speed of over 211mph. These numbers are equivalent to the numbers of the 911 Turbo S.

Porsche first gave a hint of a new 911 back at the Geneva Motor Show in March. According to Porsche’s GT chief Andreas Preuninger, their engineers were working on a new GT which will have a turbo engine.

One thing is for sure the new 911 will not be released any time before 2018. As Preuninger stated before releasing a particular model they need to assess the right time and look at the production capability.

