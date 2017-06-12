E3 2017 Bethesda Press Conference: Four Big Announcements

It was great to see that Bethesda carried their invitation into real life. The game developers invited fans with a Bethesdaland invitation which they posted on their official Twitter page. Fans thought that it was the last of Bethesdaland that they were going to see.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

However, at the official press conference at the E3 2017, Bethesda transported fans to Bethesdaland for real. It was almost the same as the Bethesdaland depicted in the invitation.

There were special feature pieces and lighting. It was like being transported to another place. In that other place, Bethesda announced some of its upcoming games and showcased trailers, first looks, and demos regarding the games.

The Bethesda press conference major announcements revolved around four games.

Brand New Wolfenstein Game

Wolfenstein was one of the most anticipated games coming from Bethesda. So naturally, the new Wolfenstein game was welcomed enthusiastically by fans. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossusis a sequel to the previous hit, Wolfenstein: The New Order. Like its predecessor, the game is set in 1961 America. There are going to be some major features about archetypes from pulp movie. This is a great Nazi shooting opportunity for anyone who has been trying to vent some anger.

Dishonored Gets a New Standalone Chapter

Dishonored has been a hit ever since Daud and Lurk have embarked on their missions. The game had expanded over two sequels where Daud and Lurk had to complete their mission. A new standalone chapter has been announced by Bethesda at this year’s E3. The game will feature both our protagonists on a mission to assassinate the Outsider, a dark emo force that has been behind all the chaos since the first game. The game will launch on September 15th.

Virtual Reality Makes Great Headway

Bethesda also put two of its most popular games, Doom and Fallout to be released in VR versions. Both the games have been showcased in VR version at E3 2016. This year however, the game’s VR version looks more polished and graphically sound. It will be playable on HTC Vive and PlayStation VR. The games are also boasting some revisions that had created issues in the past.

Evil Within 2

There is a lot of chatter about Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami’s 2014 game’s sequel announcement. More for it’s scary factor than any other. Many experts agree that the new Evil Within 2 featured a lot of scary graphics and premise which actually looked like a remix of latest horror movies. People are comparing the milk themed visual with that of Westworld.

Although fans are very excited with the new games that have been announced. However, a few pointed out that the much anticipated and rumored project, Starfield was nowhere to be seen. With enough graphics and demos going around ahead of the E3 2017, there was no news of the game. More than that, there was nothing about the Elder Scrolls as well. One of the most popular games in the Bethesda collection, gamers thought that Elder Scrolls will get a new part at this year’s E3 2017.

That is all from Bethesda for this year’s E3 2017. There are a lot more to come near the holiday season as many suspect. Bethesda has not really made any major revelations about those under construction projects that it depicted in the invitation to Bethesdaland. All that remains to be seen is whether those projects will make their way to the announcement roster this year. Or is Bethesda going to wait out till E3 2018 to reveal those hidden projects.