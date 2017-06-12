 
 

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases In The E3 Week

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 11:01am CDT

 

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases in the E3 Week
The E3 2017 already featured new Switch game announcements, but there are also new game releases this week.

The Nintendo E3 2017 presentation did not take place yet, but there are already several new game announcement for the Nintendo Switch at the E3. Minecraft Realms, Skyrim for Switch and FIFA 18. The Nintendo E3 spotlight will bring more new games for the Switch tomorrow at 9am PDT.

Nintendo Switch owners can though also grab new games for their console this week. Cars 3: Driven to Win will be released tomorrow. Inspired by the new Cars 3 movie, players can select from over 20 customizable characters including Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, Cruz Ramirez and the next generation of racers in over 20 tracks set in iconic locations from the film such as Radiator Springs. 

Mighty Gunvolt Burst follows on Thursday, June 15. The $9.99 2D action game is a revamp of Mighty Gunvolt from 2014. 

The biggest release since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is on Friday. The hyped ARMS game will be released. Nintendo is promoting ARMS heavily at the E3 with a ARMS competition. Switch owners could already play the game in the past weeks in test punch events. ARMS is still on sale with a 20% discount on amazon.com for Prime members. 

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. At least on the weekend, the Nintendo Switch got restocked at Best Buy and Target.

GameStop has sold out it's new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. We expect more Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

