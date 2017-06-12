 
 

Xbox One X Vs Nintendo Switch Vs PlayStation 4 Pro

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 12:37pm CDT | by , in News | E3

 

The best gaming console are up for comparison and we have to see which one is the best out of Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch

It’s E3 2017! On 10th June, the event kicked off and we’ve already gotten a brand-new gaming console in Xbox One X during the Microsoft press conference. PlayStation has already announced the PlayStation 4 Pro and Nintendo Switch is making its way to the top in sales. With holiday season lurking close by, the battle for which gaming console is the best will ensue.

For that, let’s just go over the features and offerings of each of the gaming console so you can decide for yourself which gaming console is the best.

Xbox One X
Let’s start the console comparison with the latest edition of Xbox One X. Microsoft claims it to be there smallest console yet. Xbox One X is set to play all the games compatible with Xbox One as well as all Xbox One accessories are also suitable to use with the Xbox One X. What’s better is the enhanced 4K visual that the Xbox One X is offering.

Microsoft revealed that the Xbox One X features about 6 teraflops of graphic power. Which is more that PS4 Pro which has only 4.2 teraflops. Xbox One X has a 4K Blu Ray player for movies as well. It also has a liquid-cooled vapor chamber inside. It is set to hit the market in November at $499 making it the most expensive console in the market.

PlayStation 4 Pro
Who needs to buy the most expensive gaming console which comes out in November? PS4 Pro is on sale now at $300. While Xbox might have compared 4.2 teraflops of PS4 with their 6 teraflops, the Integrated AMD Polaris graphics still have an advantage over the simple Integrated AMD graphics of Xbox One X. The PS4 Pro has a better processor than its predecessor, it supports 4K and it has a DVD player as well. The PS4 is a bargain at a fairer price, superb graphics and they have a wider collection of games to offer.

Nintendo Switch
We realize that while Nintendo Switch might not support 4K specs, it has that one thing, that one ‘it factor’ that Xbox One X and PS4 Pro do not have. No matter how small or slim they might make their gaming consoles, Nintendo is portable. Nintendo has taken over the gaming console monopoly ever since its release due to this little factor alone.

The Nintendo Switch has detachable Joy-Cons, up to 8 multiple player modes, attachment to TV power and while the battery life may not be as extensive, the comfort of playing your favorite games anyplace, anytime you want gives Nintendo Switch the edge.

So what gaming console wins the battle? Do you prefer waiting for a highly stylized, graphic giant that is the Xbox One X, do you want to spend summer bliss with gaming by guying the PS4 Pro or do you want your gaming on the go with Nintendo Switch?

