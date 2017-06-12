 
 

Sony Answer To Xbox One X And Nintendo Switch At E3 2017

Today at 5pm PDT, Sony will present the Sony PlayStation Live event.

Nintendo came in hot into E3 2017 with the extremely popular launch of the Nintendo Switch. Microsoft boasts to have made the most powerful video game console with the Xbox One X. Sony has no new hardware in 2017, at least as far as we know. Given the success of the Switch, Sony might bring back the Sony PSP, adding motion controllers, flash storage - and done.

Seriously. The Japanese video game maker doesn't need a new console. Sony is comfortably in the lead in the video game market and can just continue to dominate with exciting PS4 games. 

This is the reason why the E3 2017 is going to be entirely about PS4 games. Sony will aim to hype the PS4 Pro, but not through talk about hardware, but through games that look stunning on the PS4 Pro.

It is not clear yet if Sony will talk virtual reality and will present something new for the PSVR. Microsoft did not say anything about VR gaming at their E3 presentation yesterday.

Games like Uncharted: Lost Legacy, Days Gone, Death Stranding, and The Last of Us: Part 2 will make an appearance at the Sony E3 show. Sony will have surprise announcements to make an impact at the E3 2017 and create buzz. Tomorrow is Nintendo's turn and the company has already a lot of buzz building ahead of their spotlight.

PlayStation Live From E3 2017 will kick off Monday, June 12, at 6:00 PM Pacific Time. Watch the live stream on live.playstation.com.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

