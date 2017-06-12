iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

Photos of iPhone 8 parts have leaked that confirm the rumors we have seen so far. The front panel with the ultra-thin bezel and the sensor area and the rear panel are shown. What is more interesting is that the second photo shows the rear panels for the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. They are also made from black glass.

This would suggest that all three new iPhones will offer wireless charging. The photos of the first iPhone 8 parts have surfaced on imgur via this reddit thread.

There is no way to confirm that these parts are legit. The poster said: "I have a friend in the industry who just sent me these. He said the Chinese manufacturers got these last week."

Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhones this Fall. The iPhone 8 will be the first iPhone adopting an OLED display. Other features rumored include virtual home button, transparent fingerprint scanner and augmented reality features.