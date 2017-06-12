 
 

IPhone 8 And IPhone 7S Parts Leak

Posted: Jun 12 2017, 1:28pm CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak
 

The front and back of all three new iPhones leak, revealing glass rear for all three new 2017 iPhones.

Photos of iPhone 8 parts have leaked that confirm the rumors we have seen so far. The front panel with the ultra-thin bezel and the sensor area and the rear panel are shown. What is more interesting is that the second photo shows the rear panels for the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. They are also made from black glass. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

This would suggest that all three new iPhones will offer wireless charging. The photos of the first iPhone 8 parts have surfaced on imgur via this reddit thread.

iphone 7s glass rear

There is no way to confirm that these parts are legit. The poster said: "I have a friend in the industry who just sent me these. He said the Chinese manufacturers got these last week."

Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhones this Fall. The iPhone 8 will be the first iPhone adopting an OLED display. Other features rumored include virtual home button, transparent fingerprint scanner and augmented reality features. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

3 days ago, 6:33am CDT

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

3 days ago, 5:25am CDT

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

4 days ago, 6:32am CDT

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

4 days ago, 5:49am CDT

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

17 minutes ago

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

51 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

2 hours ago

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases in the E3 Week

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases in the E3 Week

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

2 hours ago

E3 2017 Bethesda Press Conference: Four Big Announcements

E3 2017 Bethesda Press Conference: Four Big Announcements

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Porsche 911 GT2 RS Makes Surprise Debut

E3 2017: Porsche 911 GT2 RS Makes Surprise Debut

3 hours ago

The Best TV for the Xbox One X

The Best TV for the Xbox One X

3 hours ago

BioWare Reveals Anthem Gameplay at Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

BioWare Reveals Anthem Gameplay at Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

5 hours ago

E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Coming on Friday the 13th October

E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Coming on Friday the 13th October

5 hours ago

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30

E3 2017: Dishonored Standalone Coming This September for $30

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Apple

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

3 days ago, 6:33am CDT

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

3 days ago, 5:25am CDT

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

4 days ago, 6:32am CDT

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

4 days ago, 5:49am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

17 minutes ago

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

51 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

2 hours ago

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases in the E3 Week

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases in the E3 Week

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook