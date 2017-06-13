Motorola announces Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus

Motoroala announced the new Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus. The Moto E 4 features a 5” HD display and elegant metal design. Quickly update your status and stream videos with ease, all powered by the quad-core processor and 4G speed of Moto E 4.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Moto E 4 also has an 8MP autofocus camera, so you never have to miss another perfect photo opportunity. Plus, you’ll be able to take selfies worth sharing, even in low light conditions, with the 5MP front camera.

And with the 2800 mAh battery of Moto E 4 you won’t have to worry about recharging when you’re out and about, since you can keep going for hours on a single charge.

Th Moto E 4 Plus is outfitted with a 5.5” HD display. With a 5000 mAh battery, you can go longer without worrying about recharging. But when it is time for a boost, there’s no need to slow down to power up, as Moto E 4 Plus works with the 10W rapid charger, which gives you hours of battery life in minutes of charging.

A fingerprint reader lets users unlock the phone. The Moto E 4 Plus features a 13MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP front camera with a selfie flash. Packed with a quad-core processor and 4G speed, Moto E 4 Plus runs Android 7.1.

Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus will be available in a variety of sophisticated metal finishes beginning this month across various countries. Moto E 4 will be available for $129.99 USD and €149. Motorola will make the Moto E 4 available as an Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone; pricing details will be shared at a later date. Moto E 4 Plus will start at $179.99 USD and €199.