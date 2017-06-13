 
 

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Comes To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 13 2017, 2:06am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch
 

Ubisoft announced Starlink: Battle for Atlas at the E3 2017.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas goes beyond amiibo in merging real world and virtual game play. A physical space ship is clipped to your controller. Using Smart Building Technology, you’ll be able to immediately swap out parts on the ship, including wings, weapons, pilots, and even the starship hull itself.

As you change your toy ship you see them change in-game to meet the shifting demands of your situation as you experiment with different combinations, weapons, and status effects.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is still a while out and due to launch in fall 2018 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. The game is an interstellar open-world adventure, Starlink brings together free-form interplanetary exploration with fast-paced battles in heavily armed starships. Ubisoft released the first trailer of this interesting new game.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. At least on the weekend, the Nintendo Switch got restocked at Best Buy and Target.

GameStop has sold out it's new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. We expect more Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

