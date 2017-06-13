Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

The Sony E3 2017 was all about games for the PS4 and also new titles for Sony's virtual reality accessory PSVR. As predicted yesterday, Sony is in a great position despite no new hardware in 2017. Sony announced that the company has sold 60.4 million PlayStation 4 games consoles since it launched just over three years ago.

The PS4 game sales reached 487.8 million copies and there are 70 million monthly active users globally. Sony PlayStation Plus has 26.4 million paid subscribers. To fuel the momentum Sony announced a long list of exclusive games for the PS4. The company also introduced PlayLink for PS4.

PlayLink combines your smartphone or tablet device, TV and PS4 console, with a collection of brand new games that take advantage of the smartphone or tablet device’s touchscreen and camera capabilities. PlayLink titles are designed to be played in a group setting, allowing for a truly fun and dynamic experience. The collection of PlayLink games vary from gritty crime thrillers to quick-fire quizzes. If you have a smartphone or tablet with the free companion app installed and your PS4 hooked up to a TV, you’re already set.

Sony also continues to push its virtual reality solution with new games like Sparc. While Microsoft keeps VR away from the Xbox, Sony has full embraced VR on video game consoles. The most interesting new PSVR game is Sparc, developed by the team behind EVE Online.

Players use their PlayStation Move motion controllers to throw projectiles across the court at their opponent, while at the same time dodging, blocking or deflecting what’s incoming. The speed and pacing of a match is dictated by the players’ direct actions and reactions.

Similar to a real-world sport, there is a “regulation” court size and shape so that players can build their skill against fixed standards. Sparc is slated to be released in 2017.

The games Sony showed off at the E3 2017 press conference included Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, God of War 4, Detroit, Spider-Man, Days Gone, Monster Hunter World, The Frozen Wild (expansion to Horizon: Zero Dawn), Remake of Shadow of the Colossus, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, Star Child (PSVR), The Inpatient (PSVR), Monsters of the Deep (PSVR), and Moss (PSVR).

