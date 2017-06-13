 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking

Posted: Jun 13 2017, 3:20am CDT

 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be in four weeks. I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal. The Tracker app will be updated in the next days with a special category for Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals. 

To get warmed up we started deal tracking on the most popular TVs on Amazon. The new 2017 TCL budget TVs are already offered with discounts now. We expect some or all of TCL TVs to be part of the Prime Day 2017 TV deals. Amazon sold 90,000 TVs on Prime Day last year, making TVs one of the most popular deals categories.

The following five TVs are the best-selling TVs on Amazon.

32-Inch TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

40-Inch TCL 40S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV 

49-Inch TCL 49S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

49-Inch TCL 49S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV 

55-Inch TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

We take suggestions which TVs we should track for Amazon Prime Day 2017. Please post in the comments below the TV you would like to get a deal for on Amazon Prime Day. The most popular TVs will be added to the Tracker. 

Amazon will release the list of deals just briefly before Prime Day 2017. The list will though not contain all deals that will be available during the Prime Day sale. Tracking price drops on popular products on popular products is the key to get in on unannounced Prime Day deals.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long. Amazon might also restructure the Amazon Prime Day week to match the Amazon Black Friday Deals week.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

32-Inch TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV
Store: Amazon Price: $169.99 Availability: .$title.

