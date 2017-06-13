E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Coming to Nintendo Switch on August 29

The cross-pollination between Super Mario figures and Rabbids characters has already taken place. That is why a leaked game depiction shows that the hybrid presentation is here to stay. The E3 2017 showcased this in a suitable manner.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game is surreal beyond belief. Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi along with four Rabbids can be found as Nintendo characters on the game’s platform. The characters have guns too which come with laser capabilities. You have to wait your turn in this complex game. It is a tactics-based RPG.

It is more of a Nintendo-friendly version of XCom: Enemy Unknown. Mario along with the Rabbids play out their roles as soldiers on a small battlefield.

There is yet a dose of fun involved in the game. It is not just an example of pure blood, guts and gore. Absurdism and slapstick humor figure somewhere in the mix. It will arrive by August 29th on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo and Ubisoft have combined forces to bring you this game. The mashup was displayed for the audience at the E3 2017. The designer of Mario at Nintendo arrived on the dais to talk at length about the game.

The goal was the making of a Mario game that had never been manufactured before. This game is the epitome of cooperation between the two companies, Ubisoft and Nintendo. Such ventures in joint innovation ought to take place time after time.