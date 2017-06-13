 
 

Nintendo E3 2017 Press Conference Details

The Nintendo E3 2017 Spotlight event

The day is finally hear. The Nintendo E3 2017 events kick off today, June 13, at 9am PT with the Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 video presentation. Available to view live at Nintendo's E3 site, this presentation will offer more details about Super Mario Odyssey and other Nintendo Switch games, with a focus on games launching in 2017.

Immediately following Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017, Nintendo is once again bringing back Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3, a live-streamed showcase of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Gameplay for all the featured games will be streamed from the E3 show floor June 13 to June 15. In addition to gameplay, the livestream will include behind-the-scenes info and commentary from game developers and members of the Nintendo Treehouse.

How to watch the Nintendo E3 2017 presentations? All happens on e3.nintendo.com.

There have been already several new game announcements ahead of Nintendo's own E3 2017 presentation. The Switch games announced include Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Starlink, Minecraft Realms, Skyrim for Switch and FIFA 18. The Switch also gets new game releases this week including the highly anticipated ARMS.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. At least on the weekend, the Nintendo Switch got restocked at Best Buy and Target.

GameStop has sold out it's new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com. We expect more Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday. Read the latest Nintendo Switch Stock Update for stock updates.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

