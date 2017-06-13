E3 2017: Blade Strangers Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS 4, Xbox One and PC

A 2D war game named Blade Strangers has a host of characters on its platform. It will come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam towards the end of this year.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

3D characters are transferred onto a 2D scenario in this game. Thus we have anime-like renderings. Four buttons are used to control the sprites involved in Blade Strangers. It is a fighting genre par excellence. The process of playing this game is intuitive. It is a one-to-one fight game with lots of class action sequences.

"The first time I played Blade Strangers, I couldn't believe that both the control and game mechanics were so intuitive," says Nicalis president Tyrone Rodriguez, himself a longtime competitive fighting game player.

"It was immediately fun. And even though it was just an early demo, I could see that it already had the gameplay depth of a classic 2D fighter from the 1990s."

Blade Strangers is expected to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam (PC/Mac) in Q4 of 2017. Price and exact launch date of Blade Strangers is not announced.

This game will end the thirst of the gamers for adventure and martial arts. It resembles in its plan such Japanese Indie games as Cave Story and Code of Princess. The attack modes on this game allow for a versatility seldom seen before.

Play it and be bewildered!